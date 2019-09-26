Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Struggles to ‘Cut off’ Tristan Thompson After His Persistent Attempts to Reconnect

Khloé Kardashian is having a hard time shaking ex Tristan Thompson as she works to keep him at an arm’s length while co-parenting 1-year-old daughter True. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly constantly fending off the NBA player’s romantic advances after he repeatedly cheated on her, most recently with sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” an insider told InTouch Weekly Thursday. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

“Tristan knows that the family doesn’t want them back together, so he is trying to weasel his way back,” they added.

Thompson’s definitely been leaving flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram recently, writing “Perfection” on her recent Anna Nicole Smith-inspired photo shoot before deleting it. And on an August episode of KUWTK, Kardashian said her ex tried to kiss her while visiting their daughter.

“And then he was like, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And then I one-arm hugged him and he was like, ‘One? A one-handed hug?’” the Good American designer recounted. “I was like, ‘That’s nice enough.’ And then he tried to kiss me and I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get.’”

“Then, this morning, he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great. You looked even better,’” she continued, adding that the flirtatious texts and moves are not wanted in the slightest.

“I just want him to know, ‘I’m inviting you because you’re True’s dad and I do believe you should be there.’ And I think that’s the best choice for True, that’s really it,” she explained. “I don’t want him to take it the wrong way. ‘Cause, sometimes I feel like if I give an inch he takes a mile.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group