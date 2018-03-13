Khloe Kardashian Fan Fires Back at Her ‘Thin AF’ Photo

One supporter of the body positive movement wasn’t here for Khloé Kardashian’s tips for “Thin AF” photos.

Khloé Kardashian has landed herself in hot water after sharing a link to an article on her blog with tips to look “thin AF” in photos with her 26 million Twitter followers.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the post on March 9, captioning it, “There are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics.” Some of the tips include covering your belly with a purse “when in doubt” and avoiding horizontal strips, but it became apparent rather quickly that fans saw the post as problematic and not helpful.

Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with “5 hacks to look thin AF in pics” everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this. — 🌹Elle | 17 🌹 (@Just_AnotherHB) March 9, 2018

How about you teach women to love their bodies as they are?! Who cares about being thin when there are donuts to eat?! — Katneto (@KatVonHall) March 11, 2018

But perhaps nobody took as much issue with the post as body positive blogger Megan Jayne Crabbe, who goes by bodyposipanda on Instagram, who immediately issued her own tongue-in-cheek retort to her own followers.

“Apparently Khloe Kardashian, one of the most followed celebrities on social media thought it was a good idea to write an article titled ‘5 Hacks to Look Thin AF in Your Pics’. According to Khloe looking ‘thin AF’ shows people that you have a ‘sick bod’ and gets ‘your Insta comments to blow the f– up’. Nothing like teaching millions of your young fans that being as thin as possible will make you more beautiful AND more popular,” Crabbe captioned a post on her Instagram account, which included a photo of her embracing her body and throwing Kardashian’s blog the middle finger.

Crabbe went on to list “5 Hacks to Not Giving AF About Looking Thin in Your Pics.”

“1. Remember that we’ve all been sold the idea that thinness = happiness by multi-billion dollar corporations that first taught us to see our bodies as ‘flawed’ 100 years ago, and after realising they could make a shit tonne of money from it, never stopped. Say diet cultureeeee on 3!

2. Remind yourself that your body doesn’t exist for the viewing pleasure of other people, since you’re not an inanimate object up for display, you’re a living, breathing, multi-dimensional human being and how your body looks is the least important thing about you. *Flash!*

3. Realise that most of the ‘thin AF’ pictures you compare yourself to have been Photoshopped to hell and back and aren’t attainable for any living human anyway! Smiiiiileeeee! 4. Always wear whatever the f– you want and pose however the fuck you want and angle your camera however the fuck you want. Fuck flattering. 5. Stop following people who promote fatphobic nonsense and make you believe that looking ‘thin AF’ is something you need to aspire to. Seriously.”

Crabbe ended her post by saying “I’ll be over here looking chubby AF and being 100% cool with that,” she added.