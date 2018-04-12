Caitlyn Jenner Will Not Visit Khloe Kardashian and Baby in Cleveland, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian finally gave birth to her first child around 4 a.m. Thursday morning in a hospital just outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

As the reality television personality delivered her child, she was accompanied by some of her closest family members in Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and even her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, despite his ongoing cheating scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But one person who wasn’t at the hospital, and reportedly makes no plans on going there, is Kardashian’s step-father Caitlyn Jenner.

The Blast reported on Thursday, “Sources close to Caitlyn tell The Blast that the reality star will not be traveling to Ohio to visit Khloé and the new baby and has no plans to do so.”

Jenner was asked by the paparazzi at LAX on Thursday if she would make any comment about Kardashian’s new baby, but she stayed silent.

Kardashian and Jenner’s relationship has been on rocky ground ever since the release of her book, Secrets of My Life, where she accused various family members of not supporting her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Caitlyn said while speaking at the Cambridge Union back in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it’s difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad,” she said in a later interview with Piers Morgan. “I’ve lost all relationship with them, yes. I don’t talk to any of them anymore. …The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

Jenner was noticeably silent when her own daughter, Kylie Jenner, had her first baby Stormi Webster back in February until the day after Kylie made the official announcement. She was also noticeably absent from Kylie’s 11-minute video telling her story about her pregnancy .

Kardashian was asked days after Kylie gave birth if her and Jenner’s relationship would change at all once she became a mother. The 33-year-old said that wasn’t the case.

“I don’t think it affects anything with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said in an interview. “Things are just as they are.”