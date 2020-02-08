Khloe Kardashian Admits ‘Being Single Won’t Kill You’ Amid Speculation She’s Back With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s latest round of cryptic message sharing included a quote about relationships, assuring her followers that being single is not a death sentence. The post came as her ex Tristan Thompson continues to post comments on her Instagram posts. Kardashian and Thompson are parents to daughter True Thompson, and broke up in February 2019 after he kissed Jordyn Woods at a party.

“Relationships won’t heal you and being single won’t kill you,” the message Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story read, reports InTouch Weekly. “Remember that.”

Kardashian shared several other quotes in her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“I’m in competition with no one,” reads another quote. “I have no desire to play the game of being better than anyone. I’m simply trying to be a small improvement of the person I was yesterday, so I can be a better person tomorrow.”

“She walked with God,” reads the next quote. “That was her game changing strategy.”

“Be proud of yourself for trying, even when it hurts,” the next inspirational quote read. “It takes a lot to be the kind of woman who challenges herself to change. So keep taking the steps. Because you’re getting better every single day, even when it doesn’t feel that way.”

Although it has been nearly a year since their relationship ended, there is frequently speculation that Thompson is trying to win Kardashian back. One recent example came when Thompson left two fire emojis in the comments section for a Jan. 24 Kardashian post. Then again, many of Kardashian’s other friends and famous followers also left fire emojis in their comments.

Kardashian and Thompson did reunite at her family’s Christmas party in December. She appeared to sense that this would also spark speculation about their relationship, so she posted an inspiring quote about moving on from mistakes.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” the quote from Dec. 27 read. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes.”

Another message she shared around that time was about how there are “no rules to life.”

“You need to destroy the idea that there’s an expectation to do things by a certain age,” the post read. “You don’t have to be married with kids at 25. It’s okay to not have your dream job at 30 or to not have graduated by 22. There are no rules to life. Life is neither a race, nor a competition.”

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 after she learned Thompson and Woods kissed during a house party he hosted. Although Woods insisted it was just a friendly kiss and they never slept together, Kardashian still broke off the relationship. It was the second cheating scandal for Thompson, who was caught on camera with other women while Kardashian was pregnant.

Last month, Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West was accused of booing Thompson while he and the Cavaliers played the Lakers in Los Angeles. Kim later denied booing him.

