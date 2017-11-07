Theater Where Kevin Spacey Worked Reportedly Knew of His Sexual Misconduct

A theater where Kevin Spacey worked has been accused of ignoring sexual misconduct allegations against the actor, The Guardian reports.

Spacey served as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2015, and both actors and former staff at the theater have accused the institution of ignoring sexual misconduct by Spacey.

The Guardian writes that it has been contacted by a number of people associated with the theater claiming it was known that Spacey groped and behaved inappropriately with young men at the time.

“We were all involved in keeping it quiet. I witnessed him groping men many times in all sorts of different situations,” a former employee said.

An anonymous former employee added that he saw Spacey take advantage of men.

“We were all involved in keeping it quiet,” the employee said. “I witnessed him groping men many times in all sorts of different situations … at his apartment in North Lambeth and even at the Old Vic itself and his favorite pub the Pineapple, which is right near the Old Vic. He was taking advantage of the fact that he is this great icon. He touched men on the crotch. Doing it really fast so they couldn’t get out of the way.”

The employee also criticized the theater for their apparent indifference, saying, “The thing that really upsets me is the hypocrisy of places like the Old Vic that pretend now that they didn’t know. “

Rebecca Gooden, who interned at the theater in 2010, also heard stories about Spacey’s behavior.

There was a running ‘joke’ about it,” she said. “I was informed that I was not allowed to talk about it outside the theatre. I am honestly sickened that the theatre has chosen to plead ignorance.”

In a post on Facebook, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos recalled a “couple of unpleasant encounters” with Spacey, including being allegedly “squeezed” by the actor in the Old Vic bar.

Spacey came under fire after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him when Rapp was 14. On Wednesday, a man who chose to remain anonymous told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire that as a teen, he woke up to find Spacey lying on him after being invited to stay at Spacey’s New York home.

In a statement to USA Today on Wednesday, a representative for Spacey said that the actor is seeking help.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” the statement read. “No other information is available at this time.”

