Kevin O’Leary Spotted for First Time Since Fatal Boat Crash, New Photo Comes Out

Kevin O’Leary has been spotted for the first time since his involvement in a fatal boat crash that left two people dead late last month. Just a little more than a week after the deadly collision, the Shark Tank star, dubbed “Mr. Wonderful,” was seen boarding an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Houston, Texas on Monday, Sept. 2, with onlookers saying “he didn’t want to be recognized.”

According to one onlooker who spoke to the outlet, O’Leary was “not dressed the way you’d expect him to,” and was instead wearing blue jeans and a denim jacket.

“He was hunched over, looking down, trying to look inconspicuous,” the source alleged, adding that O’Leary sat in first class and had “big Bose headphones for the whole flight keeping to himself.”

“He didn’t look happy. He wasn’t welcoming or friendly,” the source continued. “He didn’t look like someone who had just been in a boating accident that somebody was killed in.”

The source added that the billionaire, who was flying solo, “didn’t look like he was injured in any way.”

It is unclear where O’Leary’s wife, Linda O’Leary, was at the time of his travels. Linda was the one to be driving their boat on Ontario, Canada’s Lake Joseph when at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, it collided with a larger 13-person vessel. The collision left two people dead.

Gary Poltash, 64, was killed immediately after being struck in the head. Susanne Brito, a 48-year-old mother of three, was left gravely injured and was transported to a hospital, where she was kept on a ventilator until her organs could be donated.

Details of the crash remain unclear, though both parties involved have given conflicting stories. According to O’Leary, navigation lights on the larger vessel, which he alleged fled the scene after the collision, were not on. Those aboard the second boat claim that their navigation lights were on. Canadian authorities currently investigating the collision have not commented on details of the case.

“The investigation is just ongoing and they’re not releasing anything until the end of the investigation,” Const. Joe Scali told the Toronto Sun. “This is a regular, normal investigation, looking at all the aspects — we have marine technical experts.”

Currently, no charges have been filed. Linda was administered a DUI test at the scene and passed. It was also recently revealed that O’Leary has hired Canadian defense attorney Brian Greenspan, who previously represented Justin Bieber.