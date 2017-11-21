Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Welcomes Couple’s First Child

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish has given birth to a baby boy!

The model welcomed her first child and comedian Kevin Hart‘s first son, Kenzo Kash, into the world.

“God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Hart tweeted on Tuesday morning. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

Hart is already dad to his 12-year-old daughter Heaven and 9-year-old Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrie Hart.

Parrish, 33, has been clear about supporting 38-year-old Hart throughout his extortion scandal. Hart posted a public apology in September to Parrish and his children after finding out about an alleged extortion plot involving an explicit video of the comedian and another woman. Since then, Parrish has accepted his apology and plans to move forward with their marriage.

“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” a source told E! News. “She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

“She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it,” the insider added. “But she does her best to ignore it all and move forward. She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him.”

Hart is reportedly working closely with law enforcement to find the identity of an alleged extortionist threatening to expose a sexually explicit video of Hart with women who aren’t Parrish — namely, a traveling stripper named Montia Sabbag.

The two are involved in a 4 minute and 47-second video. The first frames of the clip are a picture of Hart and Sabbag. The video then cuts to a bedroom.

The two can’t be visibly seen on the bed during the most explicit portion of the tape, however, there are two people who look like Hart and Sabbag are later shown walking around in various stages of undress.

Sabbag reportedly denies that she was the one responsible for shooting the video. However, the authorities on the case are still determining who actually filmed the footage.

Despite Hart’s extortion scandal, Parrish has been supportive of her husband and was spotted in public with him multiple times since news of the scandal broke.

Hart and Parrish, a model, met in 2009, a year after Hart’s divorce from ex-wife Torrei Hart, and wed in August 2016 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The couple announced their pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year. “Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Hart wrote in an Instagram post. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”