Kevin Hart Claims He’s Being Extorted Over Alleged Sex Tape

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart claims he is the victim of an attempted extortion over a purported sex tape.

With law enforcement now involved, The Blast reports Hart was the subject of an unidentified source attempting to cash in on a sex tape showing the 38-year-old cheating on his wife at a recent party.

The Blast states the contents of the tape contain footage of Hart surrounded by women, the video then cuts to a bedroom with a squeaky bed.

The report goes on to state that "the implication in the edited tape is that Hart has been unfaithful, but The Blast is told it's not clear that it's him in the second part."

Hart addressed the situation on Saturday, apologizing to his family for the "major lapse in judgment," vowing not to be taken advantage of by "anyone looking for a quick payday."

A statement from Kevin's team tells The Blast, "Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."

Hart and his wife, Eniko are still together.

Photo credit: Twitter / @miamiinformer

