Search Warrants Served in Kevin Hart Extortion Case

Police have served search warrants on several people who are suspected to be involved in the sex tape scandal involving Kevin Hart, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, a judge signed off on warrants this week on those who are suspected in the plot to extort Hart. The warrants were executed quickly and the information and items seized have reportedly already yielded results for the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Items seized have helped authorities close in on those who demanded Hart pay them seven figures to keep the tape silent.

TMZ reports that essential items seized from the warrant included phone records, computer hard drives and electronics.

The scandal first made headlines last weekend after the comedian posted an Instagram video apologizing to his wife and children, alluding to the scandal that made headlines later in the weekend.

The woman who appears in the video alongside Hart, Montia Sabbag, has been firm that she isn’t involved in the extortion.

