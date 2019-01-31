Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash Over Jussie Smollett Tweets

Kevin Hart is defending his decision to show support for Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the comedian took to Twitter to address those on social media who criticized his message of support for the actor earlier that day, many claiming that his past homophobic statements contributed to the violence inflicted on Smollett.

“I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heartfelt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person,” Hart wrote. “Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do… CHANGE!”

Just hours earlier, Hart had shared a message of support and called for action.

“Sending prayers your way [Jussie Smollett] ….This is unbelievably sad,” he shared on both Twitter and Instagram. “Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. [What the f—] is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother.”

The message was a point of contention for many, who pointed to Smollett’s attack as an example as to why Hart’s past homophobic comments were damaging to the LGBTQ community. The comedian, who stepped down as host of the Oscars following backlash to his past jokes and statements, had stated in a joke in 2011 that he would physically harm his son if he came out as gay. Just like his initial message, the comedian’s response to the backlash was met with criticism.

“I ‘harp’ because my community of black queer people face violence 365 in America and when we tried to tell you that we weren’t trolling you but wanted to educate how your jokes lead to actions like what happened to Jussie, you went on Ellen to talk about your wheelchair movie,” Crooked Media host Ira Madison III wrote in response.

“This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny,” Madison III continued in a second tweet.

“The fact that Kevin Hart continued to claim this was simply a coordinated smear campaign (“a malicious attack”) by trolls illustrates that he’s not sincerely apologetic for his words, only sorry that he was forced to be held accountable for them,” another person commented.

For his part, Smollett has yet to comment on the attack, which left him with lacerations to his face and neck. The Chicago Police Department, who are investigating the incident “as a possible hate crime,” have identified potential persons of interest.