Kevin Hart Gives Promising Health Update in ‘First Interview’ Since Car Accident

Kevin Hart spoke with the media himself for the first time since his shocking accident back in September. According to TMZ, Hart gave a very positive update on his health and the process he has taken to heal. The outlet found the comedian carrying some takeout away from Le Pain Quotidien and couldn’t help asking for an update.

See the video here at TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the comedian has said in prior statements released by representatives, he is happy to be alive and still slowly recovering from the trauma he sustained.

“I’m doing good, man,” Hart said to the TMZ cameraman. “I’m feeling great. I’m blessed to be alive, brother.”

Hart then went on to talk a bit about his recovery and how well he’s doing currently. While he isn’t completely healed from the accident, TMZ notes that he is walking on his own and even gets behind the wheel of another muscle car after his chat ends.

“It’s a process, gonna take some time,” Hart continued. “Right now, [I’m] relaxing, enjoying the family and recovering. That’s all that matters right now.”

Recent reports indicated that Hart was in “advanced stages” of recovery and making great progress.

“So, the advanced stage, you’re back to normal function and…his spine can tolerate the weight and the impact force. So he’s fully loading the spine so that he can get back to sport-specific function or anything job-related for work, right?” Dr. Karena Wu told Us Weekly recently. “So, if he’s in an action thriller, he’s got to jump off a building onto obviously maybe a pad probably, but then he can actually do that stunt.”

Hart was seriously injured in the Labor Day weekend accident after friend Jared Black crashed the comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The star recently detailed the accident in an emotional video he posted online before returning to work promoting the next Jumanji film releasing in December.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart and Black both required surgery after the accident, with Black and his wife noting that they will file a lawsuit against Hart due to the car not having safety harnesses and airbags according to the New York Post. That said, Hart has vowed to not file his own lawsuit against Black or his insurance company to recover costs of repairs or hospital bills.

The TMZ chat does showcase one troubling aspect of his recovery. When Hart gets ready to pull away, he reportedly doesn’t have a seatbelt on and seems to just pull away in his 1969 Camaro. The outlet looked into the vehicle and found that over the shoulder seatbelts were “a rarity” in Hart’s vehicle, with only lap belts for safety.

While none of this is confirmed, the outlet notes it is troubling to see considering what Hart has just gone through.