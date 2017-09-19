Woman in Kevin Hart Extortion Video Identified as Traveling Dancer

The woman that Kevin Hart allegedly cheated on his wife with is a traveling stripper. The two were filmed in a sexually explicit video while the Ride Along actor was partying in Las Vegas last month.

The 38-year-old comedian was caught on camera with the exotic dancer, who has been identified as Montia Sabbag. She is a 27-year-old who lives in Long Beach, California and met Hart for the first time in August, according to TMZ.

The two are involved in a 4 minute and 47-second video. The first frames of the clip are a picture of Hart and Sabbag. The video then cuts to a bedroom.

The two can’t be visibly seen on the bed during the most explicit portion of the tape, however, there are two people later shown walking around in various stages of undress that look like Hart and Sabbag.

Sabbag reportedly denies that she was the one responsible for shooting the video. However, the authorities on the case are still determining who actually filmed the footage.

During that same weekend, there were a number of other people present. The investigators are working to track them down with the intention of serving search warrants.

The extortionist that is trying to financially gain from Hart’s infidelity sent the actor a series of encrypted emails. The sender’s identity has yet to be determined, but it is known that they were asking for a multi-million dollar demand to keep the tape away from the public eye.

Hart’s team contacted Sabbag after receiving the emails and she almost immediately got a lawyer.

Sabbag’s attorney says that she would sit for a lie detector test if Hart paid her $420,000.

Hart has been working closely with the detectives in order to catch the extortionist(s). His team says that he was “set up.”

“Someone tried to set up Kevin in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation,” Hart’s team told The Blast.

