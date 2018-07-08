Kevin Hart Celebrates 39th Birthday With Eniko in Vegas

Comedian Kevin Hart celebrated his 39th birthday in style on Friday night, throwing a party at the Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hart and his wife Eniko hosted the event as actor Patrick Bruel, rappers Nelly and Trey Songz and NBA players including Chris Paul, LaMarcus Aldridge and Patrick Beverly were all in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comedian treated his guest to some of his standup routine before being surprised with a custom bottle of Mag 1942.

Hart posted a hilarious video before the party of Eniko giving him a piggyback ride, saying he needed to be carried around because it was his special day.

“It’s my birthday damn it!!!! I’m not walking on my B Day!!!!!” Hart wrote. By Saturday night the video had accumulated more than five million views.

Eniko also took to Instagram on Friday, posting a family photo of Hart, their son Kenzo Kash and Hart’s son and daughter from a previous marriage, Hendrix and Heaven.

“Happy birthday babe,” she wrote “There are so many words to describe you.. wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love!”

Hart’s 2017 was a mixed one. On the bright side Kenzo was born in November, but Hart faced a sex tape and cheating scandal that put his relationship on the rocks.

He confessed to cheating in an interview on The Breakfast Club in December.

“I’m guilty,” Hart said at the time. “Regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the s— that I can’t talk about, I’m guilty. I’m wrong.”

“It’s beyond irresponsible,” he added. “There’s no way around it. The best way to do is just address it, right on. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it. You can’t say, ‘What were you thinking?’ Because you weren’t thinking.”

The two have since managed to work things out and have not separated.

In February, Hart got to watch his hometown football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, win their first Super Bowl championship at Super Bowl LII. He appeared a bit inebriated during the event, first by getting blocked by security from entering the trophy ceremony and then by dropping the f-bomb on a televised interview. He later apologized for both incidents.

“To all the kids out there, I just wanna say, ‘Don’t drink.’ When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff,” Hart said in an Instagram video. “Me trying to go on stage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl!”

Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images