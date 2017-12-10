Kendall Jenner Named Highest-Paid Model in the World

Kendall Jenner has garnered her fair share of accolades as a globally-recognized star, and now she can add “world’s highest-paid model” top that list.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star landed at the number one spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models, raking in $22 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Coming in at third place is Chrissy Teigen, who banked $13.5 million over the last 12 months.

Forbes magazine also recently released their list of the highest-paid women in music for 2017.

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé tops the list with a whopping income of $105 million, pre-tax. The music icon can thank her #1 album Lemonade the subsequent Formation World Tour for carrying her to that massive haul.

Landing at number two on Forbes‘ Highest-Paid Women In Music 2017 is Adele, who actually took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in February.

“Adele’s music appeals to listeners of all ages all over the world with her undeniably powerful, emotional vocal interpretations paired with timeless songwriting and production,” said Skylar Grey, a multiplatinum singer-songwriter. “No matter what genre someone generally subscribes to, it’s hard to find a music lover who doesn’t appreciate what she does.”

The list was compiled by examining pre-tax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017, and Forbes did not take out fees charged by managers, agents and lawyers.

Taylor Swift came in third place with $44 million, and Celine Dion secured the fourth place with a cool $42 million.