Kendall Jenner Comment Has Fellow Models in a Rage

Kendall Jenner recently made a comment about her fashion industry career that has many of her fellow models in a rage.

While speaking to Love Magazine, Jenner spoke candidly about how she’s always chosen her jobs, and the outlet shared her quote on their Instagram page along with a photo from the feature.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do,” she said, addressing her choosy nature. “More power to ’em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else.”

“The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back,” she later added, explaining that she took a bit of a break because she felt like she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Jenner’s comments, while honest, stuck a nerve with her peers. Page Six reports that many of them then took to social media to air their thoughts and frustrations.

“This makes me so angry,” Victoria’s Secret model Jac Jagaciak wrote. “So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in tough with the real world!”

“Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition’s Vita Sidorkina added.

” ‘… Whatever the f— those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” model Daria Strokous commented. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f—ing proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Aside from other models, a number of social media users have also commented on Jenner’s interview, with many not only criticizing her opinion but her professionalism as well.

“I still don’t get why [Kendall Jenner] feels so entitled being a model, because in all honesty, if she wasn’t related to the [Kardashians], I don’t think she’d get hired because there are BETTER models out there with unique beauty and an amazing walk,” one person tweeted.

the love magazine was on shitload of crack that they picked kendall jenner to ask what her modeling experience looked like when she didn’t even want to model in the first place so she didn’t take it seriously and she should be a role model in the industry because? i have to laugh — ً (@kissyIads) August 21, 2018

“Girls starve to death, move to other countries without their families, often become depressed, overwhelmed and even have to sell their bodies to survive on the fashion world just so [Kendall Jenner] appears out of nowhere and act like a f—ing cry baby,” someone else chided.

At this time, Jenner does not appear to have further commented on the backlash over her words.