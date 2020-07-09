Kelly Ripa Responds to Bikini Shaming: ‘I Wasn’t in Synagogue’

Kelly Ripa inadvertently caused a bit of controversy recently when husband Mark Consuelos uploaded a photo of his wife in a bikini while on vacation, calling Ripa “the sexy one.”

While many fans praised Ripa’s figure, there were some trolls who felt the need to write that the 47-year-old Ripa shouldn’t be wearing a bikini at all due to her age, no matter what her body looks like.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple discussed the situation during a joint appearance on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, April 24, noting that they were extremely confused by the backlash.

(Photo: Instagram / @instasuelos)

“It was bizarre,” Consuelos said. “It’s like, what else are you supposed to wear to the beach?”

Ripa agreed with her husband, wondering what, exactly, she should have worn instead.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear to the beach,” she said. “I mean, I don’t really know. I wasn’t in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know.”

After the backlash began, Consuelos took to the comments section to defend his wife.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” he wrote. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now..”

On the show, host Andy Cohen praised Consuelos for his direct response.

“You posted the hottest picture of Kelly in her bikini and all of these trolls came out, and you swatted them down,” Cohen exclaimed. “I loved it!”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 22 years and share three children, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.

Photo Credit: Bravo