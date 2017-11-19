Kathy Griffin Retaliates Against Andy Cohen With NSFW Letter From His Former Lover

Kathy Griffin continued her social media feud with Bravo host Andy Cohen on Friday, when she posted a letter with very graphic, NSFW language from a man claiming Cohen sexually assaulted him in 1989.

The anonymous letter left out the accuser’s last name, as well as the names of all others involved besides Cohen.

“Morning kids,” Griffin began her Facebook post on Friday. “I find it hilarious that Andy Cohen’s current ad campaign for [Watch What Happens Live] has a premise that implies that no matter where he goes people just want to spill their guts to him. People have been opening up to me for decades in any way they can, in fact here’s just one example of someone who couldn’t help but tell me their story.”

Griffin then posted a screenshot of a letter from a man named Forrest. The letter relays the fully story of Forrest’s meeting with Andy Cohen when they were both college students. Forrest was a student at the University of Wisconsin — Madison, and says that Cohen was there visiting a mutual friend of theirs, who insisted that the two should meet.

According to Forrest, after a night out among friends, Cohen invited himself back to Forrest’s apartment and got “aggressive.” Throughout the letter, Forrest bemoans his own naive, unassertive nature — referring to himself as “a bit of a doormat.”

Griffin has been outspoken and unfiltered ever since her controversial joke about beheading the president earlier this year. Shortly after the photo surfaced online, CNN cut ties with the comedian, and she feels that the entertainment industry as a whole has blacklisted her.

Still, Griffin remains in the spotlight as she battles with personalities like Andy Cohen.

Recently, she’s weighed in on numerous sexual misconduct cases against powerful men in Hollywood. In a mockery of her infamous stunt, Griffin is currently on the road on the “Laugh Your Head Off” Comedy Tour.