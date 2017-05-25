Katey Sagal Reveals Tons Of Information Fans Don’t Know About Her

Katey Sagal filled recently listed 25 little-known facts about herself, and there were some interesting revelations about tattoos, motorcycles and David Hasselhoff.

The beloved actress sat down with Us Weekly to dish out the random assortment of details that date back to before she starred on shows like Sons of Anarchy, Married With Children and Futurama. The facts were a lot more light-hearted than some to the heavy revelations she a made in her latest book.

The 63-year-old, who played Gemma Morrow on SoA, is surprisingly not a fan of motorcycles. That is, unless her husband, SoA creator Kurt Sutter, is involved.

"Since I stopped drinking 30 years ago, I don't often ride motorcycles, except for sometimes with my husband Kurt on the back on his bagger," she said. She also noted that she has several half-sleeve tattoos.

She also had several interesting notes about her career as a performer, both as an actress and as a musician.

Sagal attended California Institute of the Arts for half a semester alongside David Hasselhoff and Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman.

She received her first record deal after being discovered as a singing waitress. She also was a back-up singer for Etta James and actually opened for the Rolling Stones while in her band.

She also notes her passion for music started when she was very young, with her sharing an especially fun story involving the Beatles.

"When I was a kid, George Harrison was my favorite Beatle," she said. "I got so hysterical at a (Beatles) concert the police had to escort me home. I was 11."

She notes she still has band, and she can play guitar, bongos, tambourine and the little known percussion instrument, the güiro.

She ended the list on a poignant note about the ways she tries to live her life each and every day.

She said, "I live in a grateful way. Even on days when I can't find it as easily, I eventually end up in a grace-filled place. Life is short. I'm all in."

See the full list here.

Sagal has been in the news numerous times over the past few months due to some shocking revelations she shared about her former drug addiction.

She's currently appearing in ABC's Dirty Dancing series which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. CT.

