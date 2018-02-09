Pregnant Kate Middleton Handles Grate With Grace

While Kate Middleton may not be like many of us in that she is a member of the British Royal Family, she is like many of us in that she too gets her high heels stuck in metal grates on occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge was attending the opening of the Action on Addiction Community Treatment center in Essex on Wednesday when the heel of one of her black pumps got caught in a metal drain as she greeted staff.

In the snaps, seen here, the Duchess donned a royal blue coat by Goat, sheer black tights, a black clutch, black heels and sapphire and diamond stud earrings. Naturally, she handled the situation with grace, easily removing her heel and continuing with her royal duties.

Middleton was greeted by Vice Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, who took a bit of a tumble himself when meeting Middleton and husband Prince William in 2016.

“Do the same as you!” the duchess quipped to him.

“I reminded her [about the fall],” Douglas-Hughes later told reporters, via PEOPLE. “My wife told her that she would ensure I didn’t do it again. Then she caught her heel. She said, Oh…do the same as you!’”

Middleton is currently around seven months pregnant with her third child, and her baby bump could be glimpsed under her coat. The pair is already parents to son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte.

The 36-year-old is due in April, just one month before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As with her previous two pregnancies, Middleton suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, acute morning sickness that causes severe nausea, vomiting and other symptoms.

Although the sickness caused her to miss several planned appearances, she has been back in the public eye in recent months, attending multiple events and even making a recent royal trip to Sweden and Norway.

Photo Credit: Isaaack / Shutterstock.com