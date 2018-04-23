Kate Middleton Giving Birth to Royal Baby Greeted with Internet Welcome Fit for a Prince

The royal baby entered the world to a welcome fit for a prince.

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on April 23 with Kensington Palace announcing the news in a statement on Twitter.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

While all of Britain is celebrating the royal addition, so is social media.

“Congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their new baby son,” one person commented on Twitter.

Congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their new baby son. 😊🍾#RoyalBaby — 😺Janet Wilcock🐱 (@JanetW1958) April 23, 2018

“Warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the arrival of the new Prince,” wrote another.

Warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the arrival of the new Prince! — Molly Maka (@MollyMaka) April 23, 2018

So happy for Prince William and Kate. Congrats and cheers! So happy to hear all are doing well. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/UVqRR5NGpx — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) April 23, 2018

While the royal baby’s name has not yet been announced, many on social media were eager to offer suggestions, with popular names including George, Philip, Arthur, and Matthew.

I hope they name him Philip – Congrats #royalbaby — Silvia (@EnfantProdige) April 23, 2018

Matthew is a lovely name, not nearly seen enough in Royal quarters. 👍🎩😁 — The Matt Hatter (@MattGlassDarkly) April 23, 2018

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

Like his brother and sister, the newest royal was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It has been tradition to welcome royal babies in the Lindo Wing ever since Sir George Pinker, the royal gynecologist from 1973 to 1990, oversaw Prince William‘s delivery.

Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. U.K. time on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, William, 35, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.