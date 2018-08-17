Kardashians Not Bothered by Kanye West’s Admission He’d ‘Smash’ Them All

Nothing Kanye West does shocks the Kardashians anymore — even declaring in a new song that he would “smash” all of his wife, Kim Kardashian‘s sisters.

Last Saturday, West released song “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent, in which which he raps about having “sick thoughts” about sisters-in-law Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” he raps in the song.

Some people were taken aback by the lyrics, but a source told PEOPLE Thursday that no one in the KarJenner family has mentioned the song at all, let alone being upset about it. In fact, they said, he often runs songs past Kim, so if she had had an issue with it, it would have emerged then.

Nothing the rapper does really surprises the family anymore, the source continued.

West’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner was asked about the lyric when appearing on the Australian radio show Kylie and Jackie O Tuesday, but she dodged the question.

“I have earmuffs on right now. I did not know,” Kris joked. “I just walk around with my hands over my ears. Earmuffs, earmuffs!”

She added that she doesn’t know how much of West’s lyrics he runs past Kim, but she assumed that lyric was Kim approved.

“I don’t know exactly what their conversations are but of course he probably runs that by her. I would imagine,” she said.

Kris also only had positive things to say about West as a dad to Kim’s three children, 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint, and 6-month-old Chicago.

She said that the couple has “a really solid relationship and they love being parents,” adding, “He’s such a great dad. They’re here all the time with the kids so we get to spend a lot of time together. It’s really sweet, he’s so in love with those kids.”

West is no stranger to controversy, saying in May that he considered slavery a “choice” in an interview with TMZ. That remark, he confessed in June to the New York Times, was one time he was afraid he had crossed the line with his wife.

“There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?’ ” West said. “So that was a real conversation.”

