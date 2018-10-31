Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Channel Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters may not be on the runway this Halloween, but they’re definitely giving off their best supermodel vibes in their Victoria’s Secret angel costumes.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner flaunted their toned bodies in a seriously sexy sister costume, all wearing white lingerie looks and large angel wings supplied by the apparel company itself in photos they shared on social media Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of her angelic look, which included a white G-string thong and matching triangle bra, Kim, 38, tweeted, “Thank you Victoria’s Secret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the night! [And] Kendall got good practice lol.”

Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol pic.twitter.com/fkDf46eqaD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018

Kylie, 21, and Khloé, 34, both showed off their post-pregnancy bodies in the sexy looks, which for Kylie included a classic white bra and sheer crystallized bodysuit that showed off her abs with a plunging neckline.

According to PEOPLE, the bodysuit was pulled from the Victoria’s Secret archives, first being worn by model Candice Swanepoel at the VS Fashion Show in 2015.

Khloé rocked a white lace bra and matching white floral underwear that set off her huge wings perfectly, while sister Kourtney, 39, showed off her stuff in a semi-sheer lace garter belt worn and matching lace bra and panty set.

Supermodel Kendall, 22, has actually walked the VS Fashion Show runway before, but returned to her roots with double-strap V-string panties, a push-up bra and lace teddy.

Aside from their model looks, most of the KarJenner sisters have rocked other looks for this year’s Halloween festivities.

Over the weekend, Kendall rocked a pink teddy and blonde bouffant as a fembot from Austin Powers, while Kylie showed off her amazing figure as Barbie in a brightly-colored photoshoot she posted on social media Wednesday. Khloé, meanwhile, has been busy twinning with 6-month-old daughter True, sharing photos of the two dressed as unicorns and tigers.

