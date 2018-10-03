Kanye West’s Recent Behavior Due to Mother’s Death Anniversary, Source Says

Kanye West’s recent behavior may be due to the anniversary of his mother’s death, a source close to the rapper has said.

According to PEOPLE, the 11th anniversary of Donda West — Kanye’s mom — falls on Nov. 10, and that the source feels it may very well be the best explanation for why he has been behaving so bizarre lately.

“If you remember, it was a year ago that this happened … almost exactly a year ago,” the source stated, citing West’s erratic behavior in 2017. “It happens every fall as we get close to the anniversary of his mom’s death.”

West has been in the headlines again lately for making some controversial comments about wanting to “abolish the 13th amendment,” which outlaws slavery.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment,” West wrote in a Twitter post that featured him wearing a Make America Great Again hat. “Message sent with love.”

This came after he appeared on Saturday Night Live and reportedly went on a pro-Donald Trump rant from the stage at the end of the show.

The insider who spoke to PEOPLE says that all this seems to be directly connected to the anniversary’s of his mother Donda’s passing, which came in 2007 after she suffered complications from plastic surgery.

“He’s up in the middle of the night texting, calling, messaging everyone and he doesn’t make any sense,” the source said. “He’s rambling. His ideas aren’t always completely bad, but then he can’t communicate them and it gets confused in his own mind. He’s such a confused guy.”

West believes that he is at war with “dark spiritual forces” that are “evil,” the source explained, adding that West believes his is “good.”

” Evil’ can change depending on what we’re talking about. If he has writer’s block, it’s evil. If someone disagrees with him, they’re evil,” the insider continued. “We’re always telling him “No, that’s not evil. That’s just life.’”

For her part, a separate source says that West’s wife Kim Kardashian feels like his behavior has been “embarrassing for her and her family,” but that “she supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

Neither West nor Kardashian appear to have commented on the source’s claims at this time.