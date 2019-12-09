Juice WRLD Final Footage Emerges After His Death From a Seizure in an Airport

Juice WRLD’s final moments were caught on tape before the 21-year-old rapper suffered a seizure and died after his private jet landed at Chicago‘s Midway airport early Sunday morning. In videos shared on social media by DJ Akademiks, Juice WRLD and everyone else on the plane appeared to be in high spirits while up in the air.

This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy. pic.twitter.com/JBsuybaC9O — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

In one video, Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, laughs with his friends after he throws water on one of them who was fast asleep. The prank was all in good fun as the friend woke up and laughed.

In another clip, the crew lands at Midway while the camera pans around the plane, showing Juice WRLD hanging out with one of his friends in the back looking at something obscured from view.

More footage of Juice Wrld on his private jet which was headed to Chicago. Seems like everything was good and everyone including him was in high spirits until he landed. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ayDP0LXyeW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

Fans reacted to the clips with sadness and confusion as to what happened in between then and his reported seizure. “S— crazy, you can really b alive one moment then gone the next,” one Twitter user wrote.

“never know when it’s going to be your time. Always be grateful for life when you wake up in the mornings. RIP bro,” another said.

A day after the rapper’s death, TMZ reported that authorities seized 70 pounds of marijuana that was aboard the private plane. Police sources also told the outlet that Juice WRLD had reportedly taken several “unknown pills” ahead of his death, which was reportedly brought on by a seizure he suffered at the airport. Reports indicated that he was conscious after suffering the seizure while he was being transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead at the facility.

The FBI reportedly confiscated the large stash of marijuana from several suitcases that were on board the flight; photos published by TMZ show about a dozen bags of marijuana in the luggage at the private jet terminal at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The law enforcement sources also said that a bottle of codeine cough syrup was found on the plane, and that one of Juice WRLD’s associates told authorities that the rapper may have been dependent on Percocet.

An official cause of death for Juice WRLD has not been released. The Cook County Medical Examiner is set to conduct an autopsy on Monday.