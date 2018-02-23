Josh Duhamel Defends Fergie’s National Anthem Performance

Late-night comedians and anyone with a Twitter account may be piling on the jokes when it comes to Fergie‘s rendition of the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, but her ex-husband Josh Duhamel is not one of her critics.

Duhamel, who split from Fergie in September 2017 after eight years of marriage, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday and defended his ex on national TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know she’s been slammed and hammered for this National Anthem thing. That must be hard,” said host DeGeneres, adding that she feels “really bad” for Fergie. “How is she doing?”

“I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl is crazy talented. She really is. She’s an amazing woman—an amazing human being, really,” Duhamel said. “It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. That’s the business, you know? You’re in this business. You put yourself out there. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.”

“Trust me, she’s fine,” Duhamel added. “She is about as resilient as they come.”

Fergie’s sultry version of the Star-Spangled Banner was almost universally ridiculed for being too bizarre. NBA players in the All-Star game couldn’t hide their laughter during the performance, which led to professional and amateur comedians alike cracking jokes on Twitter.

Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones reacted with a profantity-laced tweet: “Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf—ing mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. [What the f—]?!” she wrote.

“Fergie’s National Anthem had Trump ready to kneel,” someone on Twitter cracked.

Bob Saget roasted the “My Humps” singer, writing on Twitter that her rendition was “originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.”

Roseanne Barr also poked fun at the performance, writing that she thought her own national anthem rendition, which she infamously shrieked at a baseball game in 1990, was better.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” Barr tweeted.

Even Charles Barkley said he “needed a cigarette after that” during the game’s halftime report.

After backlash hit social media, Fergie issued a statement saying she meant no disrespect to this historic song.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the former Black Eyed Peas singer said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Duhamel reportedly brought Fergie a bouquet of pink and red roses the day after the debacle, along with a card reading “I love you,” according to E! News.

Fergie and Duhamel were married for eight years before announcing their split in September. The pair share 4-year-old son Axl, and his dad dropped him off at his mom’s house with a card of his own.

Axl’s card read, “I love you always and forever mommy.”

The actor also used Instagram on Monday to share an inspiring quote from Axl.

“Love is so strong. Love cannot be broken,” the message read. “Love is so strong nobody can break it not even Hulk. – Axl Jack Duhamel.”