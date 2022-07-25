Jordan Fisher Opens up About His History of Eye Injuries (Exclusive)

Jordan Fisher is a successful actor, singer, dancer and gamer who continues to ascend in Hollywood. But the 28-year-old has also become an advocate for eye health as he has a history of eye injuries. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher talked about how he has partnered with the American Optometric Association to stress the importance of getting your eyes checked.

"I hate that my sustaining a couple of eye injuries really is what was my wake-up call, but let that be a lesson onto others, hopefully that you don't have to sustain something to prevent eye damage or anything along those lines later," Fisher exclusively told PopCulture. "It's multiple parts in 2022, we are all in front of screens just period. We're doing it now currently, it's just what we are. It's how we live, it's where all of our entertainment is. It's on our phone, it's on a tablet, it's on a PC, it's on a monitor, it's on a TV, in a movie theater. That's what we're doing these days."

(Photo: Adam Rindy)

"And so that said, we are awesome as a species and will continue to evolve, but we need some help and there's no way to get a thorough eye exam other than going to an actual doctor of optometry and sitting down and talking about your lifestyle, letting them know how much screen time you have and let them do what they do best and giving you the best medical advice and for you to have a clear understanding of where you currently stand with your eye health is a beautiful thing."

Fisher also said that going to a doctor in person to get your eyes checked is important. And with Fisher being a gamer, he's watching a screen for a long period of time, meaning he had to change some things when it comes to his eye health, including the 20/20/20 rule.

"You can always remember it because it's 20/20, think 20/20 vision. So 20/20/20, the idea is that for every 20 minutes that you're in front of a screen, find something 20 feet away and look at it for 20 seconds, there's a bit of a reset that happens there, relaxes the eyes, gives you something further away to look at, not as many LEDs in front of you," Fisher said. "And that's just a quick, simple, easy stretch that you can do the same way that we stretch before we go for a run. It's that kind of thing."

Fisher, who stars in the Netflix film Hello, Goodbye, And Everything Between, has a message for his fans who want to learn more about eye health. "I also can't recommend enough that people go visit aoa.org/eyedeservemore," Fisher revealed. "That's the campaign here, Eye Deserve More. Let that be the mentality, right? You do. It takes 20 minutes, I'm saying 20 minutes once a year to go and make sure that you are getting what you deserve out of your vision. And that's a big one. So go to aoa.org/eyedeservemore to learn more about the campaign and yeah, man, can't stress it enough."