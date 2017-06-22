The Internet Is Appropriately Freaking out Over Jonah Hill’s Body Transformation

When Jonah Hill hit the streets of Los Angeles last week, the world was ~shook~ by his buff, trim figure.

The 33-year-old movie star previously gained 40 pounds for his role in 2015’s War Dogs.

After filming, he turned to his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for help on losing the weight.

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill said on The Tonight Show in August 2016.

“And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—-r, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Hill clearly took Tatum’s advice, and with the help of a personal trainer, nutritionist and food journal, he’s looking slimmer than ever!

And the internet, being the glorious place it is, reacted to the star’s transformation without fail.

