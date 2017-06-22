The Internet Is Appropriately Freaking out Over Jonah Hill’s Body Transformation

When Jonah Hill hit the streets of Los Angeles last week, the world was ~shook~ by his buff, trim figure.
jonah hill fit watch 2k17 pic.twitter.com/aH97oBmJkd— Four Pins (@Four_Pins) June 18, 2017
The 33-year-old movie star previously gained 40 pounds for his role in 2015’s War Dogs.
After filming, he turned to his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for help on losing the weight.
“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill said on The Tonight Show in August 2016.
what stage of the apocalypse is Jonah Hill getting super hot— Witch Baby (@GoAskAvery) June 21, 2017
“And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—-r, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”
I swear to god I thought this picture of Jonah Hill was Patrick Dempsey at first pic.twitter.com/0m8Ld4ouGS— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2017
Hill clearly took Tatum’s advice, and with the help of a personal trainer, nutritionist and food journal, he’s looking slimmer than ever!
That really Jonah Hill?????????????? pic.twitter.com/t8XwKflvNw— kortney (@happykortney) June 13, 2017
And the internet, being the glorious place it is, reacted to the star’s transformation without fail.
Who is Jonah Hill’s trainer ?? I just want to talk pic.twitter.com/WObOELsEGk— Pamela S. Orfanos (@Pamsterorfanos) June 21, 2017
I know Jonah Hill is losing weight the right way by the look of pain on his face. pic.twitter.com/NfYjgeMxVP— softpore corn (@aarongavaldon) June 19, 2017