Jon Voight Just Compared Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, and People Aren’t Happy

Actor Jon Voight made waves on social media this weekend with a video message urging Americans to “stand with our president.”

Voight threw his hat into the political ring this weekend with a 1-minute-long video message to the American people. The Anaconda star stared straight into the camera as he gave a decisive endorsement of President Donald Trump. He even compared our current leader to President Abraham Lincoln, which many historians on Twitter took issue with.

“Let us stand up for this truth: that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” he said solemnly. “God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

Voight addressed his unprompted speech directly to “the people of the Republican Party,” and made frequent diminutive jabs at “the political left.” He stated that President Trump “has made every move correct,” and that “our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs” thanks to his leadership. Voight did not cite any studies or statistics for these claims.

“This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” the 80-year-old actor said. “Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”

On Twitter, Voight’s remarks were met with outrage by some, support by others and jokes by many, many more. One user called Voight “the bargain bin version of Christopher Walken,” while others estimated that this was the end of the actor’s long career.

“Guys, chill out on Jon Voight. This is just the teaser for National Treasure 3,” one person quipped.

“And all this time I thought Jon Voight was an outstanding actor for playing a—s really well,” added another. “As it turns out…”

As for the president himself, he was quick to thank Voight in a tweet of his own. The commander-in-chief retweeted the compliments, adding: “Thank you John, so nice!” Many responded by pointing out that the president has misspelled Voight’s name.

Voight has endorsed President Trump for years, and has compared him to Lincoln in the past too. In January of 2017, he stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, saying that “God answered all our prayers” by making Donald Trump the president.

“And President Lincoln, who sits here with us,” Voight said, according to CNN, “I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”