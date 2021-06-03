JoJo Siwa's Pride Party Interrupted After 911 Emergency

✖

A 911 call was placed on Wednesday, June 2, and police and paramedics rushed to the home of YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa. Siwa was hosting a Pride Party at her home in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley when one of her attendees, a 30-year-old man, had to be rushed to a local hospital. His identity and condition were not disclosed at this time. TMZ reports that the man may have overdosed on LSD at the Nickelodeon star's home. No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Siwa shared a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday to celebrate Pride Month. "I am so excited to celebrate Pride with all of you!" Siwa wrote in the caption. "Everyone was so supportive of my own journey this year. It has been the best ever. Finding true love and also just being part of a community that is so happy and so loving and so accepting. It just feels like the best thing ever and I am the happiest that I have literally ever been."

Siwa also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her coming out journey, explaining that she knew from a young age that she was "never straight," but she coming out publicly was "so unplanned." Ultimately, Siwa decided that she would never say that she was straight if someone asked. "But I also was never like, 'Oh, I'm gay,'" she explained. "And I told myself for a long time… 'If I have someone to come out with, then I will come out.'" When she started dating now-girlfriend Kylie Prew, it seemed like the right time. After participating in a TikTok with the Pride House LA collective, she eventually confirmed her news by posing in a "Best Gay Cousin Ever" t-shirt on social media.

"'I just did that… Everyone's going to kill me,'" she recalls feeling. "I was like, 'But I don't care. It'll be fine.' And it was never scary to me to put out to the world that I was happy or I was in love. If everything was to go away because of it, because of me being happy, then it's not meant for me." Luckily, Siwa has been embraced by many of her fans and she is "finally the happiest that I've ever been."