Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released by Police

Back in April 2016, former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was indicted on misdemeanor assault charges after a physical confrontation between Manziel and ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley at a Dallas hotel in January 2016.

On Thursday the Dallas Police Department released all case files on Manziel, including photos of the injuries Crowley sustained as a result of the abuse which you can see here.

According to TMZ, who looked at the case files, Crowley told police she met Manziel at the hotel where the two planned to spend the night together. But then a discussion began about “him being with a girl who had caused up problems in the past,” leading her to want to sleep on the couch. Manziel promptly threw her on the bed, then responded with “I’m not going to let you leave,” after she told him she wanted to leave the hotel.

Manziel eventually relented and decided to take her back to her car. Once inside, Crowley got out of the car as it was moving and attempted to hide in some bushes, but Manziel found her, threw her back in the car and struck her across the face, leaving him with multiple bruises and a ruptured left eardrum.

“She felt like she was going to die or get beaten really bad,” the police report says.

Manziel drove her back to her apartment, then smashed her phone when she attempted to FaceTime her parents. Crowley reportedly grabbed a knife to protect herself, which prompted Manziel to run out of the apartment.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after Crowley could be heard screaming “Johnny Manziel just beat the s— out of me” outside.

The ex-Cleveland Browns player agreed on a plea deal over the assault, agreeing to complete anger management courses and never contact Crowley.

Back in 2012 Johnny Manziel was one of the hottest prospects in college football, becoming the first freshman in history to win the prestigious Heisman trophy. By the time he entered the 2014 NFL Dragt he had 7,820 career passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns in his two years at Texas A&M.

But “Johnny Football” quickly fell from grace. He only started eight games and found himself in trouble numerous times in two years with the Browns before the team released him in March 2016.

Manziel admitted in an interview with Good Morning America in February that he suffers from bipolar disorder, and is still determined to play professional football again.

“At the end of the day I can’t help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours, I can’t help my mental makeup of the way that I was created,” Manziel said. “But I know if I stay on these meds and I continue to do what I am doing right now … I think my dad, my mom, I think [wife Bre Tiesi], would all agree that they see a drastic change.”