Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Combat Claims They Conspired Against Him

The lawyers who Johnny Depp has accused of conspiring against him to take all his money are fighting back.

The law firm of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman has filed new documents in court, according to The Blast. They’re disputing Depp’s claims that he lost money due to their services, and that they colluded with Depp’s former managers to steal from him.

Like the Management Group, BHDRLFS&G says that Depp’s dire finances are a result of his over-spending, as well as his unfavorability in the media right now. Depp was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife earlier this year, which could have effected his standing in the industry.

In the new court documents, BHDRLFS&G also claimed that Depp hasn’t paid the firm since July, though he has continued to rely on their services. According to their deal with the Fantastic Beasts star, they’re supposed to receive a percentage of his income from acting gigs. They don’t list exactly how much they’re owed, but it could be quite a lot when all the calculations are done.

Depp sued the firm back in October, with accusations including legal malpractice, unjust enrichment, and breach of fiduciary duty. He claimed that BHDRLFS&G had “engaged in self-dealing and pursued and undertook transactions in the face of undisclosed conflicts of interest for their own financial benefit over that of their clients.”

At the time, the firm told the LA Times that they were “extremely disappointed” to see the lawsuit after all the years they’d worked for Depp. They said they would defend against the lawsuit vigorously.

Now, it looks like they have.