John Mayer’s Home ‘Ransacked’ of Nearly $200,000 in Items

The next time John Mayer sings “Something’s Missing,” it will have extra meaning. The singer was the latest victim of a burglary on Friday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that someone broke into Mayer’s home in the Beverly Hills area Friday morning by breaking a bedroom window.

The house was left “ransacked,” as the burglars stole some of Mayer’s music equipment and other property. Some of the items taken included pieces from the “Waiting on the World to Change” singer’s valuable watch collection.

TMZ‘s sources said that between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of property was stolen.

No one was home at the time of the burglary, and it was not noticed until a security guard saw the broken window around noon Friday. The guard called police, who have not identified any suspects.

According to PEOPLE, the burglary happened at a home Maryer bought from Adam Levine just three months ago for $13.5 million. The home was recently renovated by the Maroon 5 singer and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, swimming pool, tennis court and two-story garage.

The Los Angeles Times reported in March that Levine bought a Beverly Hills home previously owned by Pete Sampras and Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick for $33.9 million.

Mayer’s watch collection was once the focus of a New York Times profile in April 2015. At the time, he estimated that his collection was worth “in the tens of millions” and stored most of his pieces in bank vaults. Mayer even wrote blog posts about watches and sued a California watch dealer for allegedly selling him pieces with non-authentic elements.

“I think you’re born a watch person,” Mayer told the Times. “Even if you don’t own a watch for a while, you either get it or you don’t.”

In a more recent interview with the New York Times last year, Mayer said he was living in a hotel room because he did not want to establish a new bachelor pad.

“I want to say, ‘We’ll take it.’ I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life,” Mayer said.

Mayer, 40, also said that he quit drinking and did not quite welcome the womanizer image of him some have.

“I’ve inherited a younger man’s reputation,” he told the Times. “You can even break ‘bad boy’ into good bad boy and bad bad boy — I somehow managed to become a bad version of a bad boy.”

Mayer released his seventh album, The Search For Everything, last year. He also released his latest single, “New Light,” in May.

