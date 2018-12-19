John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ‘Not Ruling Out’ Possible Oscars Hosting Gig

The 2019 Academy Awards are currently without a host, and it’s unclear what the Academy is planning to do for the broadcast, which is slated to air on Feb. 24.

It seems that a pair of potential hosts include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, with the musician telling The Hollywood Reporter that he and his wife haven’t fully said no to the possibility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like it’s a thankless job. Nobody really wins from hosting the Oscars,” Legend said on Monday. “It doesn’t really end up great for anybody…I’m not saying we’re ruling it out.”

Teigen has also addressed the Oscars controversy on Twitter in her trademark candid fashion, joking on Dec. 7, “I have not been asked to host the oscars yet so at least they aren’t THAT desperate.”

I have not been asked to host the oscars yet so at least they aren’t THAT desperate — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2018

The Cravings author also offered her own suggestions as to who should host the show, naming Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama and Joe Biden as names she’d like to see take the stage.

She also expressed her appreciation for the hosting pair of James Franco and Anne Hathaway, who helmed the show in 2011 and were almost universally panned.

I personally LOVED Anne Hathaway and James Franco oscars. I live for awkward. I say we try that again — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2018

“I like some of her suggestions. I thought they were cool,” Legend said of his wife’s tweets.

Kevin Hart was initially slated to host the 2019 ceremony but decided to exit after refusing to apologize for past homophobic tweets.

After Hart was announced as host, a public backlash arrived due to the comedian’s prior tweets. Hart addressed the controversy in a video shared to Instagram after a number of the tweets in question were deleted.

“My team calls me, ‘Oh my God, Kevin, everyone’s upset by tweets you did years ago,’” Hart said in the clip. “Guys, I’m nearly 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you. If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify the past, do you. I’m the wrong guy, man.”

In another video shared hours later, Hart revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had told him to apologize or risk being ousted as host. In his video, the 39-year-old explained his decision not to apologize.

“I chose to pass on the apology,” he said. “The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times. This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different place in my life.”

He followed that with a tweet sharing that he had stepped down as host.

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris