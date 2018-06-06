John Goodman Spotted Working the Phone Amid ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff Talks

John Goodman was spotted taking what looked to be a potentially important phone call in New Orleans on Tuesday, and while the person on the other end could have been anyone from a relative to a food delivery service, it’s also possible he was speaking to ABC regarding a Roseanne spinoff.

In photos shared by TMZ, Goodman holds his iPhone to his ear while walking in what seems to be a parking lot, dressed casually in a t-shirt and zip-up sweatshirt.

The snaps come in the wake of multiple rumors swirling around a Roseanne spinoff after the ABC sitcom was axed last week following a racist tweet from star Roseanne Barr.

Goodman is reportedly “very interested” in being part of a spinoff, which many fans have been clamoring for since the news of Roseanne‘s cancellation. Such a spinoff is rumored to be centered around Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene.

In addition, sources told TMZ that Roseanne producer Tom Werner is now involved in talks with ABC, and an announcement for a new show could arrive as early as this week.

Hours after Barr sent out a tweet on May 29 comparing former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an “ape,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey sent out a statement announcing that the show had been canceled.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” the statement read.

Dungey was backed by Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, and Robert Iger, Disney’s chief executive.

Variety reports that Werner, Gilbert and fellow executive producer Bruce Helford met with Dungey on Monday, pitching her a spinoff idea that would focus on Darlene.

The spinoff would include many of the show’s key cast members including Goodman, Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, as well as showrunner Helford and a majority of the reboot’s writing staff.

After Roseanne‘s sudden cancelation, heavy concern was voiced on social media for those who worked on the show in the writers’ room, as the sitcom had been renewed for a second season and led the writers to believe they would have jobs through that time.

Despite the spinoff’s potential green light, a point of concern appears to be Barr, who is considered creator of the character she played on the show. As a result, she is believed to have a financial stake in any sort of spinoff, something ABC reportedly wants to avoid.

