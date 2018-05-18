John Cena Suggests ‘Lack of Forgiveness’ Keeps Him and Nikki Bella Apart

John Cena shared a theory on Twitter for why he and Nikki Bella have yet to reunite Thursday.

“Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart,” the 41-year-old Cena wrote.

Cena’s comments came just three days after he appeared on the TODAY Show, where he told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford he “wants to be the father” of Bella’s children. Cena said being with Bella inspired him to put behind his selfish ways and be a better person.

“For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children,” Cena said on Monday.

“I just want to make her happy,” he continued. “Right now, she’s happy. We want to talk about taking one for the team and really sucking it up, she needed a little time to find whatever it is she’s looking for, and the risk of my own emotional well-being, especially so close to that moment of ‘I do,’ she needs to be happy.”

Later, Bella initially left the door open for a reunion, after the two broke off their engagement in April.

“There’s a chance for anything in life,” Bella told The Blast on Monday. “He is absolutely an amazing man. Sometimes you don’t have to rush to the altar. There’s definitely hope.”

In other interviews this week, the Total Bellas star said, by the end of the relationship, she felt like she was only going through with the wedding to make others happy.

“As women we’re such pleasers and especially when you get so close to your wedding you don’t want to disappoint your family, his family, you think about everything you’ve paid for… so you just go through with it,” Bella explained to Access Hollywood.

She continued, “I was gonna do that but it literally was just eating me alive and I was like ‘I need to just put this on pause.’ That’s what I want to come out of this at the end of the day is just to give women bravery.”

Bella, who stars on Total Bellas with her sister Brie Bella, said she is still doing her reality show to inspire other women to speak up if they are in an unhappy engagement.

“That’s what made me want to let the cameras keep rolling, instead of demanding them to be off,” Bella said. “Some women go through with [marriage] even though they know it’s not right. I can be that leader and that face for them to give them that bravery and that courage.”

The new season of Total Bellas starts on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.