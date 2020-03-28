Sarah Michelle Gellar Heartbroken Over ‘All My Children’ Star John Callahan’s Death: ‘He Stepped Into a Lot of Moments in My Life’

All My Children and Days of Our Lives actor John Callahan passed away Saturday morning, one day after he was placed on life support. According to his representatives, Callahan suffered a stroke on Friday while at home in Palm Desert, California. Many have shared their thoughts and memories of Callahan online, including ex-wife Eva LaRue. But a surprising connection comes from Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar.
In a heartwarming post that followed news of Callahan’s passing, Gellar shared several photos of her alongside Callahan and explained how he “stepped into a lot of moments” in the actress’ life as a sort of father figure.
“Get past the horrible eyebrows on me and you will notice the incredibly handsome man, standing beside, me at my high school graduation. That’s [John Callahan] or better know to me as GP (but why I called him that remains between us and those closest to him),” Gellar wrote in the caption. “He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there. Johns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own [Kaya Callahan].”
The actress continued her comment by addressing the actor directly and promising to watch over his family.
“John left us this morning. I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and [Eva Larue] as well,” Gellar continued. “I will tape a pic of you to my hand held mirror (that’s for you [Kelly Ripa]) This is all too much, especially right now, but I want the world to know how much you meant to so many people.”
Kelly Ripa shared a comment under the post, indicating that there are “no words still” in regards to the shocking passing. Ex-wife and All My Children co-star Eva LaRue also shared a very personal post honoring the late soap opera star.
“[Your] bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated – My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” LaRue wrote. “That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers,’ my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’).”