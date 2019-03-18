Joe Montana Used Disgraced College Guidance From Bribery Scandal, But Maintains Innocence

Joe Montana is the latest name to speak out about the ongoing college admissions scandal, admitting that he used the company at the center of the alleged scam but was not involved in any illegal activity.

The 62-year-old former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer opened up on Twitter about his connection to William “Rick” Singer’s Edge College & Career Network. The company was used to assist his children with the college admissions process, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback said it was nothing more than that.

“Mr. Singer’s company provided nothing more than minimal consulting services to our family, like so many other families, with the college application process,” Montana said in his tweet on Friday. “Fortunately our kids were able to pick from a number of schools to attend due to their hard work and their merit.”

Thanks — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) March 15, 2019

Montana’s children attended a variety of schools throughout their collegiate career. Nick, 26, and Elizabeth, 32, both followed their father by attending the University of Notre Dame. But according to People, Nate transferred several times and eventually graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan.

Nick, 26, also transferred a few times and ended up at Tulane University. The only question mark is Alexandria, 33, whose college wasn’t specified.

Montana is not the only professional athlete to admit their connection to Singer’s company. Golfer Phil Mickelson also revealed using the company for admissions guidance late last week. According to People, Mickelson claimed to receive only admissions guidance and played no part in the alleged fraud.

“Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events,” Mickelson said in a tweet on Thursday. “Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere.”

Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 14, 2019

The nationwide college admissions scheme resulted in indictments for 50 people on Monday. When federal court records were unsealed in Boston, several names were revealed to have allegedly taken part in a “nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits,” according to court documents. Some named alleged paid bribes up to $6 million to get kids into colleges like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and more.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have become the faces for the scandal to this point. Loughlin along with husband Mossimo Giannulli have faced a large chunk of the backlash from the scandal. The couple allegedly gave $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, designated as members of the USC crew team. Both were arrested and were eventually released on $1 million bond Wednesday. Loughlin has since been fired from her projects with Hallmark and was fired from any potential appearance on the final season of Fuller House. Olivia Jade, a popular YouTube and Instagram personality, has also lost brand partnerships in the wake of the scandal.

Huffman was also taken into custody and released on bond. She allegedly gave $15,000 to Singer as part of “college entrance exam cheating” for her older daughter. Husband William H. Macy was allegedly aware of the scheme but wasn’t indicted.