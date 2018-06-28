Paris Jackson Recalls Final Moments With Grandfather Joe in Breathtaking Tribute

Paris Jackson has shared an in-depth tribute to her late grandfather, Joe Jackson.

Jackson, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, posted a brief gallery of photos showing various points in Joe’s life, which ended on Wednesday due to cancer. There are photos ranging from his youth up his last days in the hospital. The most recent photo in questions shows Jackson gripping her grandfather’s hand as he was in the hospital.

Along with this photographs, Jackson also wrote a tribute to Joe, in which she recalls their final moments together, as well as his legacy.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Jackson wrote. “Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating and proud to be a Jackson.”

After that opening section, the 20-year-old actress moved into high praise of the music mogul, who helped for the careers of his son Michael, his sons’ group the Jackson 5 and his daughter Janet Jackson.

“You are the first true Jackson,” she wrote. “The legend that started it all. None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. You are the strongest man I know. Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

Jackson then details the last experience she had with Joe as he was hospitalized in recent days. She recounted memories with him, told jokes and maintained physical contact with Joe, who she says was responsive to her visits.

“I will cherish every moment with you ’til the day I die, especially our last moments,” she wrote. “Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. Quoting advice you gave me when I was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.”

She continued, “My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. I made you promise me you’ll come visit me. You agreed and I’m going to hold you to it.”

Jackson ended her heartfelt note by promising to pass down Joe’s story and legacy to future generations of the Jackson family.

“I promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten,” she wrote. “My great grandchildren will know who Joseph Jackson is. I love you grandpa. So so so much that words can’t describe. I have immense gratitude for you, and always will. We all feel that way. Thank you for everything. Truly. Rest in peace and transition. I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”

