Jessica Simpson Posts Her High School Yearbook Photo

Jessica Simpson isn’t married to her high school sweetheart, but she put her husband’s yearbook photo right next to hers in a new throwback photo.

The singer and actress shared her high school picture next to husband Eric Johnson‘s to show off their youthful smiles and classic style.

“When Texas meets Boston,” she captioned the photo, adding “#TBT.”

Simpson’s black-and-white photo is likely from her days at J.J. Pearce High School in Texas, though she dropped out before graduating, as her music career began to take off. The now 37-year-old later earned her GED.

Johnson, on the other hand, attended two Massachusetts high schools before moving on to play football at Yale University. After college, he was drafted as a wide receiver by the San Francisco 49ers.

Simpson and Johnson were each committed to separate marriages before finding each other. Johnson was married to stylist Keri D’Angelo for five years, and Simpson was famously married to 98° singer Nick Lachey for three years.

After ditching their former flames, Simpson and Johnson got engaged in 2010 after nine months of dating, and they tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

The couple also has two adorable kids, Maxwell, 5, and Ace, 4, but Simpson says there is no hope for a third little one.

“We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in May. “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

On the couple’s most recent anniversary, Simpson took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the complete family of four.

“7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later,” she captioned the family photo.

And judging by Simpson’s frequent sexy photos with Johnson, there’s no shortage of romance in their seven-year relationship.