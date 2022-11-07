Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns

Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.

The 42-year-old singer has been open about her weight insecurities, especially growing up in the public eye as a curvier woman. After having her third child, she dropped over 100 pounds. She's also had struggles with alcohol. In her memoir Open Book, she recalled the moment she realized her drinking had gotten out of her control. At a Halloween party after a couple of drinks, she zoned out and was unable to dress her kids. "I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," she wrote. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night."

But Simpson is now focusing on the positive. In her latest Instagram post, she reflected on the filming process for the pilot. "A week of pure magic that I will carry with me for a lifetime. Walkin' on set and straight into my past would not have felt remotely comfortable without the genius of our entire cast and crew lead by the humble, gentle, confident, and effortlessly honest always smiling and laughing," she wrote.

Simpson is an EP on the project. She added: "Going backwards in time of self discovery to 25yrs old has moments of intense emotional vulnerability. Hot dang I knew next to nothin' way back when, but I was ready for the discovery even inside my shyness and innocence."