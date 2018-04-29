Jessica Simpson Fans Call Her ‘Fake’ for Allegedly Photoshopping Latest Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson is facing a wave of backlash in the comments of her latest selfie.

Simpson posted her third revealing photo in two days, and its appears some fans were tired of Simpson’s style of shot. The photo that received the most hate was the below shot, which sees her in a small black bikini with a sheer orange sarong as her bottoms.

The photo received more than 122,000 likes, but that did not stop detractors from chiming in with their thoughts.

There were a wide array of critiques of the shot, with many slamming Simpson as “fake” for allegedly editing the selfie.

“Nice try, luv, but we all saw the real [paparazzi] shots the other day,” one commenter wrote. “Embrace what you have and stop with the Photoshop trickery.”

Another wrote, “You don’t have to prove yourself. Your true followers know what you look like. Go back to being sweet.”

Some even mom-shamed the mother-of-two for posting such a revealing picture.

“No, Just NO!! You’re a mother now,” one commenter wrote. “Show respect, not just for your family but most of all yourself!”

Other haters thought the bikini selfies were getting too repetitive, despite Simpson only recently posting a handful of them.

“I liked her but lately the shots of her like this are getting old,” one person wrote. “She’s very pretty, but we know that and post something else.

Another commenter added, “She’s trying way too hard for attention lately.”

Despite all this, Simpson will most likely keep the beach snaps of her and husband Eric Johnson throughout the week, just as she’s been doing.

Simpson previously shared the below photo of herself modeling a leopard-print bikini in the same mirror in the controversial shot. She is also rocking a sheer shawl, large black shades, golden hoop earrings and a sun hat.

“Vacation closet vibes,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

This shot received more than 103,000 likes and numerous comments for the singer/actress.

Simpson also shared yet another photo from her beach excursion that was even more revealing.

It shows the pop-star-turned-fashion-mogul lying chest down on the beach with her bikini top off. Simpson is shown wearing the same sunglasses and earrings as pictured in the previous photo.

In the caption, she told followers this was her attempt at a “sexy selfie,” but the sand slightly messed up that plan.

“When you try and take a sexy selfie and realize it looks like you ate sand for lunch,” Simpson wrote, also adding a hashtag for “sand ‘stache.”

Fans didn’t seem to be deterred by the grains of sand on her face, as they liked the photo 127,000 times and left countless complimentary comments.

When she’s not snapping steamy photos, Simpson is busy working on her fashion line and being a mother to her two kids with Johnson, Maxwell and Ace.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alessio Botticelli