Jessica Biel Gives Her New Year a ‘Jumpstart’ on Instagram

Jessica Biel took to Instagram recently to share with her followers that she plans to get a “jumpstart” on the new year.

In the photo, Biel is sitting in gym rocking some workout gear, complete with matching tights and top.

“The holidays are all about giving, but we usually forget ourselves. So why not give yourself a little somethin’ somethin’ to jumpstart your goals for the new year? Start with my New Year New You [Gaiam] picks from [Amazon],” she wrote in a caption on the post.

Many of her followers came out to share their support and thank her for being so encouraging. One fan called her “the most beautiful woman in the world,” while another said, “Love that you inspire others. A perfect example that women can HAVE IT ALL.”

In another recent post on Instagram, Biel shared a photo of herself getting a piggyback ride from her husband Justin Timberlake.

In the photo’s caption Biel joked, “I give my ride to the [Golden Globes] after party a very enthusiastic 5 [star] rating.

Many of her fans and followers took to commenting on that photo as well, with the overwhelming consensus being that Biel and Timberlake are “MARRIAGE GOALS.”