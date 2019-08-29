Jessi Combs Remembered by ‘Overhaulin’ Co-Star Chip Foose With Photo Tribute

Following the death of professional race car driver and former Mythbusters host, Jessi Combs on Tuesday, co-stars and fans have been taking to social media to share a plethora of tributes in honor of the vibrant personality once touted the “fastest woman on four wheels.”

One of Combs’ friends and former co-stars, Chip Foose from Overhaulin‘, the automotive reality series that ran for five seasons between 2004 and 2008 on TLC, took to social media on Wednesday to express his condolences with a heartfelt message for his 39-year-old friend.

“So sad to hear of Jessi’s passing, I will miss her and so will our industry,” Foose wrote alongside the snapshot of Combs sporting a pair of shades. “She attacked all her projects with a smile and 110 [percent] passion. She chased her dream to be the fastest and she was.”

“Remembering the better times and sharing this picture of the first time I met her as a WyoTech student from our Season 1 Overhaulin build,” he wrote. “God speed Jessi.”

The post, which raked in more than 50,000 likes since its publication last night was met with sympathy from fans of both Foose and Combs.

“So sad. She was an amazing woman! She will be missed,” wrote one fan.

“Been watching her on tv for so long I feel like I just lost a close friend! Definitely shaken up by this,” added another.

“Died doing what she loved, [oh my God], the motor sport world has lost an Angel,” wrote another alongside a crying emoji.

“She was why I got into the auto industry I remember watching her on xtreem 4×4 with my dad. I’m at a loss for words. RIP jessi combs you will be missed,” another fan wrote alongside a string of crying emojis.

“She was a goddess to all of us car loving, hot rod driving women. She was living the dream. I am crushed to learn of her passing, rest peacefully Jessi,” added another.

Combs was killed after attempting to break her own land-speed record. According to Popular Mechanics, She was piloting her jet-powered land-speed car in the Alvord Desert, just south of Burns, Oregon, when the accident occurred at around 4 p.m. local time. Combs’ death was announced via Instagram by team member, Terry Madden, who said the 39-year-old died in a”horrific accident” and that every attempt was made to save her.

Combs was best known for appearing in TV shows such as Mythbusters, All Girls Garage, Xtreme 4×4, Overhaulin’, Truck U, and Two Guys Garage.

Photo credit: James Lemke Jr/FilmMagic