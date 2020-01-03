‘Jeopardy’ Fan Tweets Alex Trebek Quote and Twitter Applauds

Alex Trebek has been receiving an outpouring of support from fans after announcing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in early 2019, and on Tuesday, one fan on Twitter reflected on the show’s legacy, along with that of its host. A user named Kelly Reid shared a GIF of Trebek along with a quote from the host on why he thinks people are such fans of the show, which Reid described as “why we’ve all loved #Jeopardy for the last 30 years.”

“It makes the viewers feel good… If you come up with a few correct responses, you walk away thinking, I did okay today.” Alex Trebek sums up why we’ve all loved #Jeopardy for the last 30 years. 💙 #WhatIsJeopardy pic.twitter.com/hi6h9nBoKz — Kelly Reid (@kellyelizreid) January 3, 2020

Other users were inclined to agree with her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s true,” one wrote.

“Jeopardy has been a family affair,” shared someone else. “Some days I think I’m really smart and impress my children and then there are those days when they look at me like..ur kidding right. I love Alex Trebek and can’t imagine watching #Jeopardy without him.”

Trebek has said that he will continue hosting Jeopardy until he no longer has the skills to do so, though in a new interview with Michael Strahan, he said that process has already begun and that he has planned out how his final day of hosting will go.

“It’ll be a significant moment for me,” he said during an ABC News special. “But I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want.’ And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek added that support from fans, along with prayer, has helped him to feel better amid his battle with cancer.

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” the 79-year-old said. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible…survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence. They have come out and they have told me, and my gosh, it makes me feel so good.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gregg DeGuire