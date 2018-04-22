Jenny Mollen Reveals Highly Concerning Topless Photo That’s 'Not Anorexia' but Scary Postpartum Thyroid Issue

Days after she revealed that she's likely suffering from a thyroid issue, Jenny Mollen posted a nude photo of herself showing her shockingly thin frame, saying it's not anorexia causing the extreme weight loss.

Mollen's ribs are visible in the mirror selfie taken with her smartphone as she wraps her arms around her body.

"Not anorexia, it's a thyroid issue," she wrote in the caption. "I don't know what it says about me that I got this thin and didn't think there was anything wrong."

She went on to recount that she found a bulge in her neck last week "that finally got me to the doctor. I'm STILL waiting on blood work but my doc thinks it's Graves' [disease]."

She continued, encouraging other postpartum mothers to see their doctor and rule out a thyroid issue.

"If you just had a baby and have lost an inordinate amount of weight, feel like you are on cocaine, are suddenly heat intolerant, can't stop losing hair, and think your husband is being a dick it might just be your thyroid!! Get checked ASAP," she wrote.

Mollen and husband Jason Biggs welcomed their second son, Lazlo, six months ago. The couple are also parents to son Sid, 4.

She also addressed the health scare on her Instagram story, revealing that her doctor said she wouldn't get her full testwork back until Sunday.

"I can't wait until Sunday," she said.

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disease which can lead to overactivity in the thyroid gland, according to the American Thyroid Association, which says Graves' disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

The 38-year-old first opened up about her rapid weight loss on Instagram Friday, telling her followers that she had found a golf ball-sized bulge in neck.

(Photo: Instagram / @jennyandteets2)

"Many of you have written and asked me about my rapid weight loss. Weight loss that to be honest, I couldn't really explain until now," Mollen wrote Friday.

She went on to explain that after finding the "giant bulge" in her neck, she had blood work and an ultrasound done and was awaiting results over the weekend — which was pushed to this coming Sunday, evidently, according to her most recent update.

She asked her followers for advice if they'd struggled with similar rapid postpartum weight loss, writing, "Though I am not certain, I have good reason to believe it is some sort of hyperthyroidism. Apparently this is common in women AFTER PREGNANCY."