Jennifer Lopez Reveals ‘Bucket List’ Plans to Leave the US

Jennifer Lopez revealed her “bucket list” plans to move out of the United States one day in a new interview. She spoke to Vanity Fair for the magazine’s 26th annual Hollywood Issue this month, where she said that she would “love to live somewhere other than the United States.” The news comes amid outrage over her snub at the 2020 Oscars.

Lopez has come a long way from her days as “Jenny from the Block” in the Bronx. The 50-year-old singer, dancer and actress seems to have done just about everything, but she told reporter Britt Hennemuth that she still has unchecked boxes on her “bucket list.”

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” she said. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

“I have fantasies like that,” she concluded.

Ironically, these quotes were published alongside pictures from an extravagant photo shoot where Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Renee Zellweger took an exaggerated motorcycle trip to Hollywood in their finest formal wear.

Later in the same interview, Lopez expressed conflict with her simplistic fantasy life when she explained that working in film has become “the love of [her] life.” She noted that she is still best-known to many for her time as a pop star, but said that she has found much more satisfaction in movies.

“I would say dancing and music are my first loves, but acting is the love of my life,” she said.

Asked if she ever felt like giving up on her acting career, she said it never really crossed her mind.

“Once I started, no. I always felt like this is what I wanted to do. It was this or nothing. There was not really an option for me. It’s just what I love,” she said.

The dreamy interview comes on the heels of fan outrage on Lopez’s behalf this week. When the 2020 Oscars nominations were announced on Monday, users flooded every available social media outlet and comment section to question why she was not nominated for her role in Hustlers last year.

Lopez herself had previously been humble about possible accolades for Hustlers. In an interview with Variety back when the movie first got Oscar buzz, she said she was not assuming anything.

“I did Hustlers for no money and I produced it and thought this could be a great movie,” she said at the time. “And you know what, if it wins, I win. And so you put your heart and soul into it and then you see what happens. And so when something like this happens, you’re like, ‘Yay, okay, it went well.’”

The Oscars air live from Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.