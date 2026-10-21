Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Co-Star Despite Previous Denial

Despite previous denial, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly dating her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein.

A source with alleged knowledge of the situation told Page Six that the duo is seeing each other but keeping things “casual” for now.

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The romantic link comes just days after Lopez and Goldstein were spotted arriving and leaving a party in Los Angeles. Although they entered the party separately, the “casual” couple was seen in the same car.

“The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” the insider shared. “Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck], who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”

Lopez and Affleck were married for two years before the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker filed for divorce in August 2024. Their split was settled in early 2025.

Lopez and Goldstein were first romantically linked after being spotted together at Broadway’s Oh, Mary! in March 2025. Although they kept things professional during filming of Office Romance, reports revealed that the duo’s chemistry was “undeniable.”

However, they shut down the rumors while promoting Office Romance on Today.

“There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person,” Lopez pointed out.

Goldstein further stated, “I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens.”

When Today’s Savannah Guthrie asked if they were dating in real life, Lopez answered, “Not dating,” and Goldstein said, “Correct.”