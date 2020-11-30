Jennifer Lawrence Family Farm in Kentucky Damaged in Barn Fire

✖

The farm Jennifer Lawrence's family owns in Kentucky was damaged in a "horrible fire." The farm hosts a summer camp, Camp Hi-Ho, which revealed on Facebook Saturday that they lost their barn Friday night. No people or animals were hurt in the fire, but the camp is still "mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the camp shared in a statement on Facebook Saturday. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls." The camp administrators thanked the Simpsonville Fire Department and other firefighters who helped stop the emergency, calling them the "true heroes."

"We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time," the statement continued. "Your love and kindness mean the world to us. God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

More than just the barn was damaged in the fire, reports TMZ. The site obtained an email from the camp's director, Lawrence's brother Blaine Lawrence, sent to parents of campers. Blaine wrote that the barn he used for office space and an apartment the Lawrence family uses were both damaged. Stalls for horses, an indoor riding area for children, an indoor rock wall, a wildlife display, an arts and crafts area, and a garage with farm equipment were also destroyed.

Blaine was confident the camp could be open again for summer 2021 after rebuilding the damaged buildings. Many other important parts of the camp were not damaged, including an outdoor sports court, a tree fort, pet barn, archery range, animal pastures, a hen house, the lake area, and outdoor horse trails. At the end of the letter, Blaine asked the community for donations to help repair the camp.

Simpsonville Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of the fire at around 9 p.m. Friday night. Almost 30 firefighters and six trucks were needed to bring water to get the fire under control. "One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts," Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

Lawrence is best known for starring in The Hunger Games trilogy. She won an Oscar for the 2012 comedy Silver Linings Playbook. In 2021, she will appear in Netflix's Don't Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.