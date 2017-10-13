Jason Momoa Apologizes for Joke About Sexual Assault During ‘GOT’ Panel

Jason Momoa made headlines this week after a video surfaced of him making a joke about sexually assaulting women during a 2011 Game of Thrones panel at comic-con.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women,” Momoa said during the panel.

Momoa’s comments were met with laughter from the audience while several of his fellow cast members appeared uncomfortable.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, Momoa apologized for his words, writing that he is “severely disappointed.”

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” the actor wrote.

“I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends,” he continued.

“I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said. All apologies, Jason.”

Momoa’s comments resurfaced after the recent allegations of sexual abuse against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which has raised a wider discussion of sexual harassment.

