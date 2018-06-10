Jackson Odell Cause of Death Under Coroner’s Investigation

Actor Jackson Odell’s death is under investigation by the Los Angeles County coroner as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Lt. Rudy Molano informed the news wire that an autopsy of the actor/singer’s body should be complete within the next few days.

Odell was found dead inside a sober living home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday. Authorities initially reported that their were no signs of foul play when his body was found.

Odell had been acting since he was 12 years old, making his first appearance in an uncredited role in the series Private Practice in 2009. He since went on to star in films such as Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, make appearances in shows like iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and Jessie and play the recurring character Ari Caldwell in the ongoing sitcom The Goldbergs. He was 20 years-old at the time of his death.

Odell’s family released a statement shortly after the news broke on Sunday morning.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Numerous fans and fellow actors have since offered their condolences to the Odell family. Modern Family star Ariel Winter even put out her own statement on her Instagram.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter’s post read. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

Odell’s death comes within the same week as fashion designer Kate Spade and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain both died via suicide.

Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, while Bourdain’s body was found inside a hotel room in Kayserberg, France. Both deaths were initially determined to be suicide by hanging.